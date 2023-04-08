MBA-CET to be held again on Apr 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) decided to conduct the Master of Business Administration-Common Entrance Test (MBA-CET) on April 27 for those who got less or more time to attempt the question paper because of technical issues.

It may be noted that the CET was held at 191 centres in the State on March 25 and 26 for admission to MBA for the academic year 2023-24.

The Cet cell received complaints from some candidates about getting less than the mandatory examination time due to various technical issues during the examination. Also, some candidates got 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes for the examination. So, the Cell constituted an enquiry committee to look into all such complaints about the examination.

On the basis of the panel report, it has decided to hold a re-examination of candidates who could not complete the examination due to technical issues within mandatory examination time and who wish to reappear for the examination and those who got extra time for 180 minutes instead of mandatory 150 minutes.

The CET cell cancelled the examination of the candidates who got an examination time of 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes due to technical issues. The re-examination will be conducted from 9 am to 11 30 am, on April 27. The test result of all the candidates will be declared on the basis of the re-examination only.

Need to apply for re-xam

Those who need to take the examination again will have to apply freshly up to April 11 on the given link (http://cetcell.mahacet.org). The registered candidates will be intimated through their e-mail and SMS on their cell phone number.