MCTC executive body declared

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce (MCTC)executive body has been declared. Adeshpalsingh Chhabda has been appointed as president and Jaggannath Kale as general secretary unanimously.

The other office bearers are senior vice-president Vinit Sahani (Jalna), vice-president Kashinath Gaikwad, Suryakant Hake (Parbhani), Gajananrao Ghuge (Hingoli), Dhanraj Bamb (Majalgaon), treasurer Vikas Savji, secretary Shashikaran Gadam, joint secretary Laxminarayan Rathi, Shamsundar Loya. The returning officer was D T Kamble.

Newly elected president Chhabda assured that the problems of the traders will be raised to the government.

Industrialist Mansingh Pawar, Tansukh Zambad, Gopal Patel, Ajay Shah spoke on the occasion.