"Media must question government," asserted senior journalist Seema Chisti.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a democracy, the role of the media is extremely important, and it must hold the government accountable by asking questions and acting as a watchdog over its economic policies, said senior journalist Seema Chishti on Saturday. She was speaking at a lecture organised by the Com. Chandragupta Chaudhary Memorial Committee in memory of freedom fighters, Com. Chandragupta Chaudhary and Karuna Chaudhary on ‘The Relationship Between Democracy and a Free Media’. The event was held on Saturday at Padmashri Govindbhai Shroff Hall and was chaired by retired Justice B.H. Marlapalle, with Com. Dr. Bhalchandra Kango and K.N. Thigale present on stage.

Seema Chishti emphasized the relevance of the event being held on World Press Freedom Day, stating it was significant to speak on the relationship between democracy and free media. British-era laws that restricted the press still exist in India today. In the World Press Freedom Index, India ranks very low among 181 countries. A strong democracy depends heavily on a free and responsible media. It is the media's duty to inform the public about the work done by elected representatives during their five-year term and to make citizens aware of their rights and responsibilities, she said.

Chishti observed how the media has undergone transitions over time, often reflected in cinema as well. The arrival of digital technology in 2011 disrupted the print industry, and the COVID-19 pandemic nearly crippled it. “All Prime Ministers of independent India used to hold press conferences, but in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held only one. During the COVID period, not a single leader addressed the media conference directly.

Aggressive journalism needed again – Justice Marlapalle

Retired Justice B.H. Marlapalle said that questioning authority and relaying truthful information to the public are fundamental duties of journalists. Over the last decade, while media freedom has faced challenges, digital platforms have stepped up, and print media is also gradually reclaiming its assertiveness, he observed.