‘Mediation’, an effective way to resolve disputes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Mediation’, is not only an alternative but an effective way to resolve disputes and the government should take initiative for it”, appealed the Judge of Supreme Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul to the government.

He was addressing a divisional conference on mediation organised jointly by Maharashtra Legal Service Authority, Mediation Monitoring Committee and District Legal Service Authority at Vande Maratam Hall.

Bombay High Court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhay, senior administrative Justice Nitin Jamdar, Justice Sunil Sukre, Aurangabad Division Bench senior administrative justice Ravindra Ghuge, Justice Mangesh Patil, district court principal judge Vibha Ingale and legal service authority member secretary Dinesh Surana were present on the dais.

Justice Kaul further said, justice is imparted in court according to the laws whereas the disputes are resolved in the mediation centres through negotiations. Disputes are pending due to a lack of communication. Resolving disputes is a skill and it can be enhanced through training.

Justice Upadhay said, that in the US, due to mediation, only three disputes out of 100 go to court. There is a need to create awareness not only among the litigants but also among the judicial officers as well. It is the responsibility of the officers to make the litigants aware and convince them to mediation. There is a misconception among the people that only family disputes can be resolved through mediation, but disputes about family property distribution, business, and others can also be resolved. The district court should take mediation as a mission.

Earlier, the dignitaries inaugurated the conference by watering saplings. Authority secretary Vaishali Fadnis conducted the proceedings of the function.