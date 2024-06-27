Medical students involved in ragging driven out of hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three senior students of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who were involved in the ragging case were driven out of the hostel.

The trio did ragging of junior students of the college. When the incident came to light, the administration suspended them for six months and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on each of them. Their entry was banned permanently in the hostel. They were also driven out of the hostel.

GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that the suspended students would have to attend extra classes after six months to avoid their academic loss. Also, the other three students who were present at the time of the incident were prohibited from entering the hostel and library. A fine of Rs 25,000 was on each of them. These students will get entry to the hostel and library only after six months.