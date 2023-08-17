Medicine hub at Karmad to start operations by October

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The medicine hub being established at Karmad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is in its final stages and is likely to be operational by October. Medicines will be provided all over the state from this hub. The medicines will be transported from Karmad towards Nagpur and Mumbai through Samruddhi Expressway.

The work of the hub began in 2021 onwards. The construction of the medicine storage, guest house and training centre has been completed. The electrification and fire safety system works are in its final stages. It is likely to be operational within two months.

Orders of the medicines will be received at the hub through an online system. After the verification of the orders, medicines will be supplied to the hospitals from the hub.

Health deputy director Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke said the work of the hub is heading towards completion and the electrification and fire safety works are in the final stages and would be completed by October.