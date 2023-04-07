Medicines distributed by chemist and druggist association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the second remembrance day of late Raosaheb Ramrao Khedkar, the Aurangabad District Chemist and Druggist Association (ADCDA) distributed essential medicines to the GMCH in a programme organised a programme at Aushadhi Bhavan on Thursday.

Association secretary Vinod Lohade said that we will always miss the late Raosaheb. However, we will definitely try to continue his legacy of community service. Following his footsteps, some essential medicines and salines were donated to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Yashwant Khedkar. Manohar Kore, Member of Maharashtra state pharmacy council Nitin Dandge, Joint secretary Sagar Patil, treasurer Nikhil Sarda, executive member Sunil Deshmukh and others were present.