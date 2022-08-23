Meenakshi Kolhare passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2022 07:45 PM 2022-08-23T19:45:01+5:30 2022-08-23T19:45:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 23: Meenakshi Ramlal Kolhare (54, Sant Tukobanagar, N-2 Cidco died of cardiac in the early hours of ...

Meenakshi Kolhare passes away | Meenakshi Kolhare passes away

Meenakshi Kolhare passes away

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Meenakshi Ramlal Kolhare (54, Sant Tukobanagar, N-2 Cidco died of cardiac in the early hours of Monday.

She leaves behind mother Kamal Kolhare, two sisters Jaishri and Nilima Kolhare, and two brothers Mukund and Sanjay Kolhare. The last rites were performed on her at Mukundwadi crematorium on Monday.

Open in app
Tags : Cidco Cidco Meenakshi ramlal kolhare Kamal kolhare