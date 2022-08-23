Meenakshi Kolhare passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Meenakshi Ramlal Kolhare (54, Sant Tukobanagar, N-2 Cidco died of cardiac in the early hours of Monday.

She leaves behind mother Kamal Kolhare, two sisters Jaishri and Nilima Kolhare, and two brothers Mukund and Sanjay Kolhare. The last rites were performed on her at Mukundwadi crematorium on Monday.