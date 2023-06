Meeting at Mahavir Bhavan Kumbharwada on Mar 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lord Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav under Sakal Jain Samaj will be celebrated with great devotion on April 4. A formal meeting has been organized on March 21 at 3:15 pm at Mahavir Bhavan, Kumbharwada to decide the schedule of this festival. The members of the Sakal Jain Samaj have requested the community members to attend this meeting. President of Vardhaman Shwetambar Sthanakavasi Shravak Sangh, Zumbarlal Pagariya, vice president Mithalal Kankaria, general secretary Inderchand Sancheti and others have also requested the community members to be present for the meeting.