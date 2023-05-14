Meeting for demands of Rajput community in 15 days: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“A meeting to discuss various demands of Sakal Rajput community and presided by chief minister Eknath Shinde will be held within 15 days”, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Vir Shiromani Maharana Pratapsingh Sammelan here on Sunday.

He further said the contribution of the Kshtriya community in the history of the country cannot be forgotten. After Independence, this community suffered several difficulties. The word ‘Bhamta’ used before the name of the community should be changed. No Rajput will have the prefix ‘Bhamta, we will try to resolve it. It is not proper to use Bhamta work for the warrior community. Fadnavis declared that the government will celebrate Maharana Pratap jayanti.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said that the Rajput community should unite. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad mentioned that the state government should preferentially think about the demands of the community.