Meeting on power supply issue of industries in Karodi

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

A meeting was organized on Thursday at the Massia hall, Waluj to regulate the power supply to the industries located in the private gut number in Karodi near Waluj industrial area. Discussions were held between the industrialists and MSEDCL officials regarding streamlining of power supply.

Many small entrepreneurs have started units by buying plots in Karodi that fall outside the jurisdiction of the industrial zone. However, due to intermittent power supply to the industries in the area, the entrepreneurs have to face various difficulties. The power in the area is often disrupted during the day shutting down the machineries in the factories. The entrepreneurs put forward their complaints. Massia president Narayan Pawar, entrepreneurs Arjun Adamane, Rahul Mogle, Mangesh Jadhav, Arjun Gaikwad, Sarpanch Ankush Raut and others were present.

Power supply will be streamlined

MSEDCL deputy engineer Prashant Todkar has sent a detailed project report of a 5 MVA substation in Sajapur for approval for industries located in private gut numbers at Sajapur-Karodi and Tisgaon. The capacity of the 5 MVA transformer in Karodi will be increased to 10 MVA. Efforts will be made to supply power from the Waluj industrial sector to the industries in this area.