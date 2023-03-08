Meeting regarding yoga camp held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day national level yoga camp has been organized at Garware Stadium from April 21 to 23, and yoga guru Ramdev Baba will participate in the camp. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad held a meeting to review the preparations recently. Dr Karad said that at least 30,000 citizens will participate in the camp. Pranayama, yoga guidance and demonstrations will be presented. In all, 60 office bearers of various yoga institutes in the city participated in the meeting. District sports officer Lata Londhe, Dr Dayanand Kamble, Yogacharya Charulata Rojekar, Dr Uttam Kalwane, Santosh Rajput and others were present.