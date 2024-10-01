Mega Charkha spinning in MGMU today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will organise a mega charkha spinning programme at the JNEC Lawns on 155th Gandhi Jayanti, from 7 am to 1 pm. Nearly 2,000 students and faculty members will participate in it.

The Asia Book of Records will take notice of unique records. This is the first time an educational institution has undertaken such an initiative in Asia. Dr Kirti Trivedi from IIT Indore will inaugurate the programme.

There will be eight batches for spinning. Each batch will have 250 students who will get half an hour for spinning charkha. MGMU, which is already working in sustainable development, eco-friendly lifestyle, self-reliance, Swadeshi and Khadi, has taken another step forward through this initiative.

A total of 350 teachers along with more than 2,000 students were given training in ‘sutaktai.’ Science, technology, philosophy, social science, management, economics, and design are involved in this mass-weaving activity.

This will help to understand the importance of Swadeshi, self-reliant education and Khadi through the initiative. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Vijay Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, all deans, directors, heads of departments, teachers, and students will attend the programme.