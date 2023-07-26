Mega health camp to provide free surgeries worth Rs 8-10 lakhs

Door-to-door survey to be conducted between August 1-6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is set to host a mega health camp in August. As part of the camp, a door-to-door survey will be conducted from August 1 to 6, and registration cards for the camp will be given to those in need.

The camp has been organized by the district administration, municipal corporation, and the Medical education and health department. Needy patients will receive free medication after examination, and those requiring surgery will be able to avail themselves of surgeries worth Rs 8 to 10 lakhs free of charge.

The planning for the camp is currently underway, with medical students, interns, Asha workers, and municipal corporation employees going door-to-door to issue registration cards. Expert doctors, including international specialists, will examine patients. Surgeries for eligible patients will be performed in the Government Medical College and Hospital and private hospitals.

Dr Sanjay Rathore, Dean of GMCH, stated that some surgeries requiring financial help will be conducted through the donors. This mega health camp aims to provide much-needed medical assistance to those in need and is a commendable effort by the government.