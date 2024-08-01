Mega Job Fair on Aug 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will jointly organise a mega job fair at the main auditorium of the campus at 9 am onwards, on August 7.

A total of 30 prominent companies from Pune, Mumbai and the city will participate in the recruitment drive. Those who have completed diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science, Management and Engineering, and ITI are eligible to participate.

More than 1000 youths will get job opportunities. The candidates will have to register between 9 am to 10 am. The interviews will be conducted on a first come first serve basis between 10 am and 4 pm. The aspirants will have to register online on the link (http://bamu.ac.in/StudentCorner/TrainingPlacement.aspx). The aspirants will have to bring 10 copies of their biodata while coming to the job fair.