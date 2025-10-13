Mega silent morcha to be taken out on Oct 14 to protest attack on CJI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘We the People of India’, a conglomerate of different organisations, will take out a mega silent morcha from Kranti Chowk to the Divisional Commissioner on October 14 in protest against attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai

It may be noted that Rakesh Kishore Tiwari attacked the CJI in the court. Anger is being expressed all over India and the world over over that attack. Many protests, marches, and reactions are being raised against the act across the country.

‘We the People of India ', India’ office-bearers said that this attack is not on CJI but on the judiciary and the Indian Constitution.

Members of the different organisations from the city decided to come together and react against this attack. So, a silent morcha will be taken out from Kranti Chowk to the Divisional Commissioner’s Office via Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Kile-Ark, and Collector Office, at 11 am, on Tuesday.