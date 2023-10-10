Mental health as a universal human right: A psychologist's perspective; October 10: World Mental Health Day 2023

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

The World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, provides an invaluable opportunity to reflect upon the state of global mental health and advocate for positive change. The theme for the World Mental Health Day 2023, ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right,’ resonates deeply with the core principles of psychology, underscoring the importance of recognising mental health as an intrinsic aspect of human well-being and, indeed, a universal human right.

Understanding mental health as a human right:

Dignity and equality: Every individual, irrespective of mental health status, deserves to be treated with respect, dignity, and equality. Recognising mental health as a universal human right emphasises the importance of combating stigma and fostering inclusivity.

Access to quality care: Access to mental health care should be unhindered, regardless of one's socioeconomic status, geographic location, or cultural background. Governments and healthcare systems must work collaboratively to ensure that mental health services are available and accessible to all.

Holistic well-being: Mental health is an integral part of an individual's overall well-being. Viewing it as a universal human right encourages a comprehensive approach to healthcare that addresses both physical and mental health needs.

Empowerment: Acknowledging mental health as a human right empowers individuals to seek help, openly discuss their challenges, and advocate for their own mental well-being. It fosters a sense of agency, reducing barriers to seeking support.

Prevention and early intervention: Recognising mental health as a universal human right necessitates a shift towards preventive measures and early intervention strategies, promoting proactive mental health care to reduce the burden of mental illnesses.

The role of psychologists

Psychologists play a vital role in promoting and upholding the theme by:

Awareness and education: We can actively engage in community outreach and educational programmes to raise awareness about mental health, reduce stigma, and enhance understanding.

Providing care: Psychologists are at the forefront of mental health care. We can offer evidence-based therapies and interventions to individuals seeking help, working to improve their mental well-being.

Advocacy: We can advocate for mental health policy changes, increased funding for mental health services, and the integration of mental health care into primary healthcare systems.

Research and innovation: As researchers, we can continue to advance our understanding of mental health, develop new treatments, and contribute to evidence-based practices.

Conclusion

The theme reminds us of the essential role that mental health plays in our lives. As psychologists, we have a unique responsibility to promote and protect this right. Let us continue to work meticulously to ensure that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, enjoys the benefits of mental health as a universal human right. Together, we can build a world where mental health is respected, supported, and accessible to all.

The writer is psychologist.