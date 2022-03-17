Mercury rose to 39.5 degrees in City

Aurangabad, March 17:

The temperature graph of the city is increasing day by day with a maximum of 39.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Thursday. The minimum temperature was 22.5 today. This is the highest degree Celsius temperature of the year.

The rise in mercury is being recorded continuously for the past four days. People are experiencing heat, because of a rise in both maximum and minimum temperature.

Every day rising temperature has made the citizens sweat profusely. The maximum temperature was recorded on Wednesday was 38.7 degrees celsius, on Tuesday its 37.8 degrees celsius and Monday recorded 37.3 degrees celsius.