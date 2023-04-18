Mercury touches @ 39.8

Beware of heat stroke: Highest temperatures this summer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chikalthana observatory recorded the highest temperature of this summer on Tuesday. The mercury rose to 39.8 degrees Celsius (°C). The heat of summer was felt since morning and increased significantly in the afternoon. The scorching heat was felt till 4.30 pm. The air humidity was 0.19 percent.

In the three months of January, February and March, the maximum temperature ranged from 27°C to 34°C. The temperature started rising in the last week of March and the mercury rose in the beginning of April. The district administration has made some suggestions urging people to take care of heat stroke.

April of unseasonal rain

Out of 18 days, there were 8 days of unseasonal rain. The meteorological department has warned of rain by the end of this week. Due to unseasonal rains, the humidity in the air is increasing. Fluctuations in temperature over 18 days affected the health of the citizens.

Take care from heat stroke

Drink enough water every half an hour, use an umbrella, cap when going out, avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, wear light, thin, porous clothes and carry drinking water. If the amount of water in the body decreases, ORS, lassi, aam panha, lemon-water, buttermilk should be consumed. Weakness, headache, constant sweating, dizziness are the symptoms of heatstroke and should be seen by a doctor immediately, said experts.