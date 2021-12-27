Merge MSRTC or permit mercy killing

Aurangabad, Dec 25:

In all, 201 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees of the Cidco Bus Stand submitted a memorandum to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray through district collector Sunil Chavan demanding merger of MSRTC in the state government or permit them for mercy killing.

The memorandum stated that the employees have initiated strike from November 8. The mental situation of the employees is not stable and they are under stress. Their financial condition is also very bad compared to other government employees. Many of them often think of committing suicide, but suicide is a crime. The government has not responded to the demand of the employees despite submitting several memorandums, hence the employees should be permitted for mercy killing, the employees mentioned.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC administration is taking strict action against the employees on strike. On Monday, five employees were suspended for participating in strike. On Monday, 76 buses were operated but none was operated from Gangapur depot, the sources said.