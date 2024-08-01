Merit list of 872 Urdu teachers' posts released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department released a general merit list of candidates for 872 Urdu medium teachers posts.

It may be noted that the education department in February this year announced to fill 1847 Urdu teachers' posts without interview through the Pavitra Portal.

The posts are being filled in Zilla Parishad(1119 vacancies), Municipal Council (167), and Municipal Corporation(561).

Of them, 689 candidates were selected in the first round. So, the Education Department conducted a horizontal round for the vacant seats. A total of 160 candidates were selected in this round. Even after two rounds, nearly 998 posts of the backward class remained vacant due to the non-availability of candidates.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Urdu Shakshak Sangh founder Sajid Nisar met School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Education Commissioner Suraj Mandre and requested them to convert the posts for the open category.

The Department released a general merit list of 872 candidates for the first converted round. Candidates selected in the merit list have to contact the concerned ZP, Municipal Corporation and Council of the STate for further process.