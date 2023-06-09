Meritorious students felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students passing out with flying colours from the Shri Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain hostel in 12th exams were felicitated in a programme held recently. Trustee of the Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner Suresh Kasliwal presided over the programme. In all, four students of the chatralaya were felicitated on the occasion. The students said that hard work and total focus on studies helped them to secure good marks. The organisers wished the students a bright future. Chatralaya president Sandeep Thole, secretary Anup Patni, Sarthak Prekar and others were present.