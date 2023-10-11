MESTA ready to adopt ZP, Council & Corporation-run schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA) is ready to adopt the local self-governing bodies schools which have less than 20 students.

It may be noted that the State Government announced last month to shut down the schools that have poor students strength. More than 14,000 of local self Governing bodies including Zilla Parishad and Municipal Council, are likely to be shut down in the State.

The Government also started implementing the proposal of allowing individuals, non-governmental and private organisations to adopt government schools, is to improve the infrastructure, amenities and educational quality. The State School Education Department issued a government resolution about details of the scheme in September.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, MESTA founder president Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said the Government is spending Rs 98,000 for a child’s education while the local self Governing run schools are provided infrastructure facilities and land which is more than four acres in educational institutes.

“MESTA which has 20,000 members across the State has an experience of running schools. Each member of the Association can impart free education to children which are the future of the country while the Government can pay salaries to the existing teachers,” he added.