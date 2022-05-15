Metal detectors activated at Railway Station

Aurangabad, May 15:

Considering the possible threats at the railway station, the metal detectors were finally activated at Aurangabad Railway Station (RSF) from Saturday. Each person entering the station will have to pass through detectors. Similarly, Jawans of the Railway Security Force keep a close watch on the suspects at the entrance.

Four days back, live explosives were found in a bag at Nagpur Railway Station and a bomb-like thing at Pune station on Friday. Against this backdrop, the RSF and Government Railway police have become alert and initiated search drive at the railway station.

Moreover, the metal detectors at the railway station were proving a white elephants as the passengers used to enter the station from the space beside detectors and from other secret passes. Now, the police have erected barricades at various places and the passengers have to enter through the detectors only.

Meanwhile, the passengers said that the number of passengers is more and the detectors are few. Hence, the entrances get crowded. There is a need to increase the number of detectors, they demanded.