MGM Clover Dale celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi

Aurangabad, July 9:

Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated with great enthusiasm at MGM Clover Dale school. Principal Ganesh Tarate, coordinator Ramesh Thakur and vice-principal Varsha Potdar lit the ceremonial lamp and offered flowers to the idol of Vitthal Rakhumai. Music teacher Shrikant Gosavi and Gajanan Dhumal's musical group performed various abhang compositions. Students Shreyas Bhutada, Mayank Katharvani, Karan Thakrey accompanied with instruments. A dindi procession was organised on the MGM campus. Students walked in with the attires of Vitthal Rakhumai, various saints and Warakari. The students and teachers enjoyed playing fugdi.

Director Dr Aparna Kakkad and deputy director Namrata Jaju appreciated students. Teachers Samadhan Ankush, Suraj Shinde, Hemalatha Dalvi, Asha Koranga, Sagar Shewale worked for the success.