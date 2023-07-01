MGM First Steps School inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anuradha Kadam inaugurated the newly-expanded building of the MGM First Steps School at the sprawling premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission, recently. As part of this expansion, a learning center, mathematics laboratory, puppet theatre, auditorium, and a playground have been incorporated.

The school's junior students performed a rhythmic dindi with the beat of the traditional Mrudang instrument on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The students, accompanied by music teachers Shrikant Gosavi, Ganesh Dhumal, Sumit Chandrashekhar, and Mohit Chandrashekhar, sang devotional hymns. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, director of MGM Schools Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr. Namrata Jajoo, principal Meeta Kapoor, Shobha Kakkad, Santoshi Tripathi, and Rachana Sapkal were among those present.