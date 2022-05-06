MGM group of schools honours the labour

Aurangabad, May 6:

On the occasion of International Labour Day and Maharashtra Din, MGM group of schools showed their gratitude towards all grade 4 staff who contribute their best in the daily choirs of the schools. All these staff members were specially honoured.

Director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jaju greeted and wished the staff. Mentors Ramesh Thakur and Suryabhan Somvanshi, principals of MGM Schools Meeta Kapoor First Steps School, Savita Narwade Sanskar Jr. College, Usha Jadhav Sanskar Vidyalaya, Suvarna Bhoir D Ed College, Ganesh Tarate MGM Cloverdale School, VP Varsha Potdar felicitated the staff and appreciated their dedication. PRO Rohan Upadhay made efforts for the success of the event’s. CPO Ashwini Dashrathe conducted the proceedings.