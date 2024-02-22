MGM M’wada Bhushan Award to be presented today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will organise a programme at Rukhmini Hall, on February 23 to present the MGM Marathwada Bhushan Award' for two years 2023 and 2024 for four persons for their contribution in the respective field.

This is the fourth year of the award initiative. MGM chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Krishibhushan Vijayanna Borade, and Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will grace the event. The members of the organising committee appealed to all to attend the event.

A total of two awardees are honoured with the award each year. The names of the selected candidates are as follows;

MGM Bhushan Award of 2023

--Service Field – Veteran social and political activist Pannalal Surana

--Cultural Field–Veteran critic and litterateur Dr Aruna Lokhande

'MGM Marathwada Bhushan' 2024

-Service Field–A veteran activist of Cooperation and Social Work, Arvindrao Gore.

-Cultural Field– Veteran Playwright and Critic Datta Bhagat