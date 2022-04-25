MGM performs awake open heart surgery

Aurangabad, April 25:

MGM performed the rarest ‘Awake Heart Surgery’ in which patient remains awake throughout the surgery on a 75 year old man and 33 year old female recently. It is the first of its kind in the Marathwada region.

Briefing the press, DrYogesh Belapurkar, a senior Cardiac Surgeon said, the first patient on angiography was found to have very severe disease in his heart artery and the second patient on 2-D echo found to have big hole in heart and high lung pressure. On discussion with team and considering all risk factors, we decided to do Awake CABG on patient without connecting patient to ventilator as this would help in protecting their lungs, he said.

Dr Nagesh Jambure, cardiac Anesthesiologist mentioned, both the patient were awake throughout the procedure, one procedure was done with continuously beating heart and other was done after stopping the heart using heart lung machine. This was possible because patient pain sensation was completely arrested at the operating site by selectively blocking nerves using a strategically placed catheter in there spine space and continuously injecting drugs, called as Thoracic Epidural Anesthesia. Patients were shifted to the ICU post procedure, and have recovered completely from their previous symptoms. This system has reduced the surgery expenses by around 20 per cent and the recovery and rehabilitation of the patients were fast, he said.

This procedure was successfully done by Dr Suhrid Annachhatre, CVTS Surgeon, Dr Ajita Annachhatre, Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Dr Reem Roy, Dr Pradeep Bisen, Dr Zuber Khan, Dr Vijay Vyavahare, Yogesh Chavan, Anil Malshikhre, Apeksha Kothavade, Vaishali Raut, duty doctors and ICU staff of CVTS Department.

MGM Trust Ankushraoji Kadam, Vice chairman Dr. P M Jadhav, Dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra, and Deputy Dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi congratulated the congratulated the doctors and the supporting team for their success.