MGM university cooks up a record-breaking 6500 Kg Khichdi

Joint venture by Chef Vishnu Manohar and IHM students in Asia Book of Records

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a heartening display of community service and culinary prowess, MGM University's Institute of Hotel Management and renowned chef Vishnu Manohar joined forces to create a record-breaking 6500 kg khichdi, earning themselves a place in the Asia Book of Records on Thursday.

This remarkable feat was driven by a noble purpose to give back to society through the power of food. The khichdi, made with 19 different vegetables, rice, pulses, and ghee, was prepared with the enthusiastic participation of hotel management students, guided by Chef Manohar's expert skills since 6 am.

"This initiative by MGM University students is the only one of its kind in the world," said Rekha Singh, adjudicator from the Asia Book of Records, commending the students zeal and Chef Manohar's talent. Their record-breaking achievement puts khichdi on the map, paving the way for its potential recognition as a national dish."

Chef Manohar himself expressed pride in the accomplishment, noting that this record surpassed the previous record set in 2000. He hailed the project as a testament to MGM's dedication to student development and community outreach. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr Rekha Shelke, director Vijaya Deshmukh, Dr HH Shinde and several other officials and faculty members were present.

Distributed to social organisations

The 6500 kg khichdi was distributed to various social organizations, including old age homes, orphanages, hostels, and hospitals across the city.

Acknowledging excellence

IHM director Dr Kapilesh Mangal accepted the award and certificate for the record-breaking khichdi, presented by chief guest Rekha Singh on behalf of the team. Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Dr John Chelladurai, deputy chancellor Parvinder Kaur Dhingra and a large number of professors and students were present.