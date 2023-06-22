MGM's Radio Station gets ‘Patra Maharshi’ award

MGM's Radio Station gets ‘Patra Maharshi’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Community Radio of MGM Univeristy received ‘Patra Maharashi’ ward in the State level conventions of Voice of Media Radio-Wing held in Nashik recently for its remarkable contribution to awareness.

MGM Radio 90.8 was launched in 2012. The community radio broadcasts programmes on social, cultural, health, education, arts, sports, women empowerment awareness. Currently, Radio 90.8 FM broadcasts programmes between 6 am and 12 midnight daily. The university management congratulated the radio station head and team for the achievement.

