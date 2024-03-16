MGMU team bags 3rd prize in national-level debate competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication bagged third prize in the national level ‘All India Shri Nandlal Gadiya Memorial Debate 2024’

held recently at Mewar University (Chittorgarh, Rajasthan) on "Caste Census in India is in National Interest."

The team for the Hindi language included Sanyam Deshmane (speaking for the motion) and Neha Choudhury (speaking against the motion) and the team that bagged third position for English debate included Sachi Jiwane (speaking for the motion) and Shaikh Saif (speaking against the motion.) The

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar felicitated the students. Dr Rekha Shelke (Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities) and Abdul Wahab, Assistant Professor at the College were also present.