MHT-CET to be held in April; schedule of different CETs released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET), the State level entrance for admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture, will be held in the State between April 16 and 30.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released the schedule for the tests to be conducted for the admissions for different courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The course-wise CET schedule is as follows;

--B Ed-M Ed(Integrated )-March 2

--M Ed---March 2

--M P Ed- March 3

--B Ed (General and Special) March 4 and 6

--B Ed ELCT- March 4 and 6

--B P Ed- March 7

--MBA/MMS- March 9 and 10

--M ARCH-March 11

--M HMCT- March 11

--LLB-3-years- March 12 and 13

--MCA-CET March 14

---B.Design-April 6

--B HMCT-April 13

--BA-Bsc-B Ed (integrated)-May 2

--LLB-5-Years-CET (integrated Course) May 3

--B Sc-Nursing May 7

--AAC CET May 12

--PGP/PGO-CET--May 12

--M Sc (A and SLP)- May 12

--M Sc (P and O) May 12