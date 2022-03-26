MHT-CET to be held in two shifts in June

Aurangabad, March 26:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) will conduct MHT-CET 2022 in two shifts from in June month. The online registration and confirmation of the application form has already begun. The CET Cell will be closing the registration window for admission to professional courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture on March 31.

The last date of making online fees payment is April 7.

Before applying, candidates should keep documents, mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the prescribed size and format ready. The fee for candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 800 while the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600. With an additional late fee of Rs 500, candidates of all categories can register between April 1 to 7.

Exam schedule

The Higher and Technical Education Minister announced that the Technical Education Department CETs will be conducted from June 11 to 28. This means the MHT-CET will be held any time from the second to the fourth week of June month.

course-wise group & shift timing

The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) and will have three papers.

For the candidate seeking admission to first-year Engineering and Technology degree courses, it is mandatory that they must appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The youth who wish to take admission to Pharmacy and Pharm. D degree courses, they will have to take papers of Physics, Chemistry as well as Mathematics or Biology (PCB). There will be two shifts for the State examination for both groups. The candidates of PCM and PCB groups will appear in the morning shift (from 9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm).

weightage & pattern for test

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the Maharashtra State Board of

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to the standard XI curriculum and 80 per cent weightage will be given to standard XII curriculum while setting the question

paper. There will be no negative marking. The questions will be mainly application based. The test will consist of three question papers of multiple-choice questions and each paper will be of 100 marks.