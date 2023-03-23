MIDC officials confused over Amrut Laghu Udyog Yojana

Distribution of business units to small scale industrialists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State industries minister Uday Samant has decided to give two thousand square feet business units to small entrepreneurs under 'Amrut Laghu Udyog Yojana’. But there is confusion among the MIDC officials as only 69 business units are available in Waluj and Chikalthana industrial areas. Demand is ten to twenty times more than the available units.

Due to non-availability of plots in Waluj and Chikalthana industrial areas, about 2000 small entrepreneurs have bought plots outside the industrial area and started their business. A few entrepreneurs have started businesses by renting units as sub-tenants in MIDC.

Meanwhile, the minister announced the Amrut Lahgu Udyog Yojana to provide business units on 2000 sq ft area with a construction on 1000 sq ft in October last year. As per the scheme, the MIDC would build a 1000 sq ft unit on the plot.

The local authorities sent a proposal to the Mumbai office for the construction of a total of 69 units, 44 at Waluj and 25 at Chikalthana. However, due to lack of criteria in the distribution process, the MIDC officials have halted the distribution. Officials said that guidance has been sought from the seniors regarding the distribution of units.