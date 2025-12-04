MIDC to provide shops for small entrepreneurs in Waluj and Chikalthana in three months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC will hand over shops to small entrepreneurs in Waluj and Chikalthana industrial areas within the next three months. Construction of the 68 shops 47 in Waluj and 21 in Chikalthana is already underway. MIDC Executive Engineer Rameshchandra Giri said the work is 70–75% complete and will be finished soon.

Small entrepreneurs struggled to secure plots earlier due to limited availability. Associations of micro and small businesses had long demanded at least 2,000 sq ft plots. Acting on this demand, Industries Minister Uday Samant approved the allocation of shops in October 2022. Each 2,000 sq ft plot will include 1,000 sq ft of constructed space, while the remaining area will be handed over to the entrepreneur. MIDC has not yet fixed the prices, but sources suggest the shops may cost between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, considering construction expenses.

Entrepreneurs await plot allocation rules

Small entrepreneurs have repeatedly requested industrial shops. MIDC has not yet decided whether the new shops will be allocated via auction, first-come-first-served basis, or priority to earlier applicants. Entrepreneurs are closely watching MIDC’s decision.