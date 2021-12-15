Migratory birds flock Jayakwadi dam

Opportunity to bird watchers, and naturalists to watch various species of birds

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

With the winter season in full swing, the Jayakwadi bird sanctuary is witnessing the arrival of various migratory birds from different parts of the country. Birds like seagull, river tern, black winged stilt, open bill stork, glossy ibis, black-headed ibis, wagtail, painted stork and sandpiper can already be seen flocking the dam, but some birds that fly in from faraway countries are yet to arrive.

The migratory birds that are seen at the Jayakwadi dam in large numbers are flamingo, barn swallow, eurasian wigeon, bar-headed goose, plover, little stint, garganey ducks, pintail duck, common crane, Osprey and Comb duck. Ornithologist Shrikant Dhande said cold weather and other factors influence the migratory journey of birds. “While migratory birds make it to the sanctuary by traveling hundreds of kilometers. Some birds also undertake such journeys from north India, south-west and north-east parts of the country,” he said. Some of the migratory birds such as coot, spoonbill duck, painted stock stay at Jayakwadi dam beyond the end of the winter season and breed also, said experts. Kaygaon Toka, Brahmagavhan, Ramdoh, Pimpalwadi, Dahegaon, Sonewadi, Dahephal, Lakhefal and other villages near the Jayakwadi dam are considered ideal locations for the nesting and viewing of the migratory birds.

Home to 63 species of birds

The forest department has identified around 63 species of birds at Jayakwadi during the annual bird census carried out recently. Both local and migratory birds were spotted during the census.