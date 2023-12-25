Milind College students create awareness on millets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the NCC unit of Milind College of Arts created awareness among people of the adjoining areas to consume millets and remain healthy as part of 'The International Year of Millets 2023.

The programme was held under the guidance of College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan and NCC Officer Capt Dr Jitendra Desale.

With the aim to create awareness and increase the production and consumption of millets, the United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year Millets. The college organised various activities including a rally and poster exhibition for the awareness of millets.

NCC candidates also took out a rally creating awareness through posters. Senior Under Officer Vaibhav Ambhore and Junior Under Officer Parmeshwar Mankape made efforts at the events. Vice Principal Dr S P Burukul, supervisor Dr Ramnath Pawar, Dr Kirti Sangole and others were present.