Milind opened the doors of education for Bahujans: Bhandat Bodhipalo Mahathero

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The opportunity to study in Milind College has brightened the lives of lakhs of children of the underprivileged Bahujans of backward Marathwada and Vidarbha. These students have held high positions in various fields and this tradition of education, as a culture, is still continuing,”, asserted Bhandat Bodhipalo Mahathero.

He was speaking at the the valedictory ceremony of the Amrut Mahotsav year of Milind College, run by PES which was founded by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Members of Bhikkhu Sangh were also present.

Principal of the college Dr Vaishali Pradhan presided over the ceremony while Dr Rajendra Gonarkar from Media School of Studies of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (Nanded), Bhandat Khemdhammo Mahathero, Dr Bhante M Satyapal Mahathero, Bhandat Anand Thero were present on the stage.

Dr Shivaji Dolse conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sharda Bachalkar proposed a vote of thanks.