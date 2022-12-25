Minister Dr Karad reviews work of Advantage Maharashtra Expo

Aurangabad: union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwatji Karad on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the Advantage Maharashtra Expo exhibition organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) between January 5 to 8, 2023 at Aurangabad Industrial City (DMIC).

Massia president Kiran Jagtap, informed Dr Karad about the companies that have participated in the expo. Convenor Abhay Hanchanal expressed the view that there will be efforts for bringing in investment through the expo. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karad said that the expo will certainly play a valuable role in brightening the industrial future of Marathwada and Aurangabad. Seeing the preparations for the exhibition, he praised Massia and all the participating entrepreneurs and wished them all the best for the expo. Auric officials Shailesh Dabekar, Deepak Mulikar, MIDC officials Ravindra Kharat, Pramod Magare, former president Sunil Kirdak, Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, secretary Rahul Mogle and others were present.