Minister promises 50% tax share

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industry Minister Uday Samant has assured gram panchayats in the DMIC area that they will receive 50% of the taxes collected from their region. This assurance came after a delegation raised the issue during a meeting on Saturday. The minister promised to resolve the matter within a week.

The meeting, held during Samant’s visit to Auric City, included members from gram panchayats in Ladgaon, Karmad and Satana. The delegation highlighted that, per regulations, the Auric administration collects 100% tax but only shares 50% with the local panchayats. Samant committed to addressing the issue swiftly.

Alongside this, the minister took immediate action on another pressing matter the delayed land acquisition process for the MIDC in Satana. Farmers from the area, who have been waiting since 2018 for land acquisition under Section 32-2, raised concerns about the hold-up. Samant directed officials to expedite the process, ensuring farmers receive fair compensation and the land is made available for development.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Santosh Bagal, Krishna Ukarde, Dattatray Ukarde, and other representatives from Satana’s farming community. With these issues now in the spotlight, the local leaders are hopeful for swift resolutions.