Minister reviews 'Jal Jeevan Mission’ works in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, on Monday, issued orders to expedite the completion of 1164 projects proposed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. Out of these, 717 projects under the tap water supply scheme have completed 100% tap connections, while the remaining 440 projects need to be completed on priority. The minister reviewed projects in areas like Sillod, Gangapur-Vaijapur grid, Devgaon, Pishore, Ladsavangi, Kelgaon, Charner, Shirsala, and 35 other villages in Mumbai.

Under the water tap connection scheme, 718 villages in the district are benefiting from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP's). These villages, with a population of 14.22 lakh, have over 2.85 lakh homes. A total of 2.26 lakh tap connections have been completed, and the remaining connections are expected to be completed under the 100-day programme. District Collector Deelip Swami was also present online for the meeting.