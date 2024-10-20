Minister Save gets ticket for 3rd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP has announced the candidature for sitting MLA and Housing Minister Atul Save from Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency.

He has got the ticket for the third time from the Constituency. Save contested the election from Aurangabad East Constituency for the first time in 2014, on a BJP ticket. He won the election by a narrow margin of votes.

He was given an opportunity as the Minister of State for Industries three months before the elections of 2019. Due to efforts made during those three months, the work of the city water supply scheme was approved. AIMIM and BJP fought against each other in the 2019 Assembly elections.

He won that election too. Now, he is in the election field for the third time and he will face the candidates of Congress and MIM. Save's name was on the first list after the BJP announced the names of the candidates. There was a celebration at the contact offices in the Constituency when the party announced his candidacy for the third time.

Workers did a celebration at the Garkheda, Cidco and Kailasnagar areas of East Constituency. The citizens and activists welcomed and congratulated the Minister e Save by bursting firecrackers and playing drums. A large number of citizens, BJP office-bearers and workers were present.