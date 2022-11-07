Minister tenders apology for his controversial remarks on NCP leader!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar tendered an apology and withdraw his controversial words after NCP acted aggressively upon the objectionable remarks made by him against the NCP's MP Supriya Sule today.

The minister spoke to media persons to brief about the public gathering of the chief minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde in Sillod. During the meeting, a journalist questioned him that MP Supriya Sule has made an allegation that you (Abdul Sattar) have received 50 khokas. Hence what is your take on it? In reply to the question, the minister made objectionable remarks against her and said we will also give her 50 khokas.

This triggered controversy and the NCP became aggressive and demanded the minister to tender an apology within 24 hours or they would not allow him to move to Maharashtra. Later on, the NCP activists pelted stones at his house at Himayat Baugh in the city. They also burnt his effigy at Kranti Chowk.

Later on, the minister claimed that he has not uttered any abusive word against any woman or sister.

“I have spoken against those people who are maligning us. I have not said any word against NCP MP Supriya Sule or any other woman. However, if my statement would have hurt the sentiments of anybody then I regret it and take back my words and say sorry for it,” stressed Abdul Sattar.