Ministry boosts technical textiles innovation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Textiles has approved the Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) startup guidelines, offering grants up to Rs 50 lakhs for technical textiles research and entrepreneurship. These guidelines, spanning diverse applications, emphasize converting prototypes into viable products. Additionally, 26 institutions will receive support for laboratory upgrades and trainer training. Quality control orders for technical textile products are set for implementation from October 7, 2023. This proactive approach by the ministry highlights efforts to foster innovation and elevate India's technical textiles sector.