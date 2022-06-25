Minor boys attack driver over trivial issue

Aurangabad, June 25:

A driver with the help of a boy was pushing an auto-rickshaw (MH-DC 4859) on Hudco Corner Road on Saturday evening after it run out of fuel.

Some minor boys were standing in the middle of the road. When the driver Shaikh Kazim Shaikh Farooq (Muzaffarnagar, N-13, Hudco) asked the minor boys to move aside.

Angered over this, the boys abused and attacked the auto driver. One of the used a knife in the attack.

Shaikh Kazim was seriously injured in the attack and fell unconscious. A case of attempt to murder was lodged with Begumpura Police Station against the five boys.

Shaikh Zahed who was pushing the vehicle with Kazim took him to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Kazim regained consciousness in the hospital. On the basis of his statement, a case was registered with Begumpura Police Station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case