Minor dies after iron centring plate falls on him

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

A minor boy Manthura Bijoy Pal (17) who suffered injuries after an iron centring plate fell on him, died on Saturday.

According to details, the work of the bridge was underway at Deolai Chowk on Beed bypass.

The child labourer was standing near the bridge at 2.30 pm, on January 18 and sustained injuries when the plate fell on him.

He hailed basically from West Bengal. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries today.