Minor girl kidnapped from Waluj

Aurangabad, May 4:

A 16-year-old minor girl was kidnapped by an unidentified person from the Waluj industrial area. A case of kidnapping has been registered with Waluj MIDC police.

The minor girl is a resident of Omsainagar, Kamlapur went out of house on Tuesday afternoon and did not return till late evening. Her family member inquired about her with her friends and relatives but did not found her. Hence, her father lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station that an unidentified person has kidnapped his daughter. PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.