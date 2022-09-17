Minor girl kidnapped on lure of marriage

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

A youth kidnapped a 15-yar-girl from Waluj industrial area on the lure of marrying her. The Waluj MIDC police rescued the girl and arrested the youth from Niravade village in Sindhdurg district.

The minor girl Vaishali (15, name changed) lived with her parents in Waluj industrial area. A few days back, accused Ravi Anand Jadhav (19, Nirawade, Sawantwadi tehsil, Sindhdurgh district) came to Waluj MIDC in search of job and was living with his sister. Here he met Vaishali and both fell in love with each other. On Jusly 16, Ravi eloped with her on the lure of marrying her. Her parents lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station.

Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, a police team led by PSI Rajendra Bangar, Jalindar Randhe, Shakher Rautwar and others started the investigation. It was found that she was in Sindhdurg district. Three days back, the police took the couple in custody and brought them here on Friday. The girl has been handed over to her parents. A case of kidnapping has been registered against Ravi.