Minor swept away in the flood waters of Deogiri river in Tisgaon

Officials save two of the three women

Aurangabad, Sep 11:

A woman and two girls were swept away in the flood waters after they went to the Deogiri river in Tisgaon to wash their clothes on Sunday afternoon. Two of them were saved, however Radha Nagji Savada (14), was swept away in the flood water.

According to police, Hiruben Raghun Jadhav (50), Neetu Kalu Jadhav alias Jograna and Radha Sawda (14) went to wash their clothes at Deogiri river behind the AS club. However, the river suddenly flooded due to heavy rain in the Walaj area in the afternoon. All three were caught in the flood water and started drifting away. Meanwhile the women caught a log. But as the flow of water increased, Radha was swept away in the flood waters, while Hiruben and Neetu were pleading for help. MIDC Waluj station API MR Ghunavat, head constable Kishor Gade, along with the officials of Waluj and municipal fire brigade rushed to the spot. Gade who entered the water to rescue the women lost grip of the rope and was being swept away in the flood water. However, citizens, police and fire department officials saved Gade. The women were also rescued by the fire brigade personnel.

Search for the missing minor begins

The firemen searched the riverbed for Radha, but were not able to find her till late in the evening. The team continued searching for her till late in the night in Deogiri and Kham river basin. Radha is survived by her mother Kalbai, father Nagjibhai and two brothers.